Plumes of smoke: Mack truck, multiple cars involved in Beatties Ford Road wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46 was on the scene of a major crash involving a Mack truck and a car Tuesday afternoon along Beatties Ford Road.

Emergency crews responded to the incident near 4400 Beatties Ford Road Tuesday afternoon. MEDIC said two patients were transported to Atrium Main, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire and CMPD were both on the scene to assist and plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the accident and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.