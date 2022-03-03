CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, in a Mecklenburg County courtroom, Lisa Monique Brown received probation for striking and killing Judy Sinclair while impaired and after running a red light.

The pedestrian death occurred on July 10, 2021, and the sentence is a result of a plea deal. Brown’s blood-alcohol level was less than the state’s .08 limit; it was .06. Also, the defense gave evidence that Brown had a fight with her boyfriend prior to the crash. The precise sentence is 16-29 months suspended with 36 months of supervised probation imposed.

The non-incarceration sentence appeared to take the family by surprise, especially after Sinclair’s aunt gave this impassioned victim impact statement:

“I want you to know that Judy passed away by herself. She didn’t get the opportunity to be surrounded by family. We didn’t get a chance to hold her hand. We didn’t even get a chance to tell her to keep fighting. We didn’t even get a chance to tell her that it was okay to let go when the fight became too much to bear. Instead, we received a knock on the door from the police. Instead, the last time we got to see her was at a funeral home. We didn’t even touch her hand one last time. She robbed us of that and so much more. Whatever her sentence may be just know that it will never be enough.”