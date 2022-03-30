CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Plaza Midwood business owners held an emergency meeting to discuss action following two shootings that happened within 12 hours last weekend. Queen City News obtained video of both scenes.

“I was just like, ‘wow.’ That I had never seen,” said Blake Barnes, owner of The Common Market.

One shooting happened at 10 a.m. along Central Avenue causing a crowd to scatter into the street. Another video shows a man with a gun, crouched behind a car outside a Plaza Midwood restaurant around 1:30 Saturday morning. Both videos have business owners asking what they can do to keep their neighborhoods safe.

“I immediately got on a text thread with a couple of business owners and said, ‘hey is everybody all right? What do you guys want to do?’” said Clifton Castelloe, President of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, “And our board decided to call a meeting this week to kind of find out more from CMPD.”

A couple of dozen area business owners, CMPD, and Councilman Larken Egleston met to discuss how they can prevent these unpredictable shootings.

“One thing we’re talking about is going back to off-duty police officers which we always did pre-covid,” Barnes told Queen City News.

Wednesday’s discussion was a starting point with ideas of what they can do in the future.

When it comes to the investigation into who was involved in these shootings, today, police confirmed the one along Central Ave. was the result of a rowdy release at Social Status, which prides itself on carrying top-of-the-line shoe brands.

“People really do care about these shoes a lot and they’ll do anything to get them,” said Adam Karshe. “They sell them at the retail price and people want to buy them to wear them or sell them at a higher price.”

The store tells Queen City News they’re already planning to hire security to make sure future releases don’t turn violent.

“Maybe an issue like this won’t happen again if they have a security officer there,” said Nawal Karshe.

Options on the table for the neighborhood include more security cameras, more communication between businesses, and hiring off-duty officers.