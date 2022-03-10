PLAZA MIDWOOD (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Business owners along a portion on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood were forced to close Thursday for the second time in one week.

A water main break on Central near the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and Lamar Avenue was to blame for the closure.

The break caused a flood of water in the early morning hours Thursday, creating a muddy mess for drivers along Central Avenue.



An employee at Kouture Nail Bar tells Queen City News there was also a water main break in a nearby location on Friday, March 4. Charlotte Water says that the water main break was also near Lamar Avenue.



ShareTea posted on its Facebook page they were closed for the second time in a week. I Love Juice Bar, a business next door, was also closed Thursday with a sign on the door.



Charlotte Water leaders expect this latest water main break to be repaired by Thursday afternoon. Central Avenue remains open with one lane in each direction.