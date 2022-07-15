CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When opening any local business, a successful future is all an owner can hope for.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen because no one can afford to rent a place,” Courtney Varnum said.

Vacant store fronts across the heart of Plaza Midwood show a stark reality of the booming district in Charlotte.

“While some people are able to afford to stay, like this business here behind me, it used to be one of the places that I frequented when my children were young, so you walk by here today and to see that they are closed, I’m just amazed,” Charlotte realtor and resident Deidra Johnson said.

Johnson has walked the streets of Plaza Midwood for 30 years. Friday, she passed through a much different neighborhood compared to what she remembers years ago.

“[It] changed tremendously. You have high-rises, you have properties over here whose values have skyrocketed, houses used to be $125,000 and now they are $500-$600,000,” Johnson said.

The increasing costs of living are not only impacting homeowners. Local businesses hoping to become a permanent fixture in the neighborhood are feeling the pressure too.

“I didn’t know they were closing, hard to believe that they are closing. It is a fabulous spot,” Jeff Paige said.

Just six months after opening their doors on Central Avenue, Sister is closing at the end of July. The Greek and Mediterranean-style restaurant announced the news on social media. It said rising food costs, labor shortages and rent have made it impossible to continue.

“Everything is up and up, going to any restaurant. Especially going to Soul or Sister, I mean, I can’t imagine why Sister is going to have to transition into something else because food costs are astronomical,” Varnum said.

Varnum is the general manager of Zada Janes, located just up the street from Sister. The corner café opened in 2008 and has seen neighboring businesses come and go ever since.

While Varnum says they too have struggles with staffing shortages and rising food costs, the restaurant is holding steady.

“I don’t know, it could call go up in flames tomorrow, you know,” Varnum said. “That’s the nature of the game.”

Queen City News reached out to the owner of Sister and did not hear back.