CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The iconic Penguin Drive-In sign, a staple in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood since 1954, is coming down.

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria said the historic sign will be donated to the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association after a retirement ceremony in the restaurant’s parking lot at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“Brian Rowe and Jimmy King’s Penguin was a Plaza Midwood institution for dive bar food, drinks and fun. Everyone hated to see it go, but PMNA is happy to help preserve the beloved sign and memory of the Penguin,” said Lisa Swayne Proud, President of the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.

The restaurant owners said donating the sign is the best way to protect it.

One of the sign’s panels will be displayed at Midwood Park. The other is set to hang at the Charlotte History Museum, neighborhood leaders said.

“This was the best way to recognize and honor the history of the space; while also giving it the best shot at longevity,” said a statement from Calle Sol. “The Penguin Drive-In sign has been such an iconic part of the Plaza Midwood neighborhood and we look forward to seeing what the neighborhood association does with it.”