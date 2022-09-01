CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said an unknown suspect fired a handgun, struck the outside of a woman’s apartment structure, and struck the boy’s body.

Medic rushed the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; QCN has not received an update on his status since undergoing surgery this week.

CMPD recently released photos of a suspect vehicle that was caught on surveillance footage. They said the vehicle is “extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk.”

The vehicle has a sunroof and no tag displayed. There is damage to the driver-side door fender and to the back right passenger door of the vehicle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

CMPD

CMPD

CMPD

CMPD

The offenses listed on the wanted suspect are assault with a deadly weapon, property damage, and weapon law violations. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.