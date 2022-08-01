CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and killed Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Quality Inn in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was rushed to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

No word if a suspect has been identified in this case and a motive was not mentioned.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this homicide case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.