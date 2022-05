CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was pulled out from a car by EMS after the vehicle bashed into a north Charlotte home, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say the incident took place on the 3000 block of Mallard Forest Drive near Mallard Creek Road.

UPDATE: Vehicle into structure 3000 block Mallard Forest Dr. Single vehicle into home due to MVC. Patient inside vehicle evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS. Occupant home at the time of incident no injuries. Occupant and dog displaced. Damages unknown pic.twitter.com/IFWyiOozQq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 23, 2022

The person home at the time of the crash said there were no injuries. That person and dog have been displaced from the home.

The fire department is actively investigating and recording damages.