CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing Thursday afternoon in uptown Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened near the Charlotte Transportation Center in the 300 block of E Trade Street.

Medic tells Queen City News one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said they are still in the early stages of their investigation.