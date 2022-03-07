CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No matter where you’re driving in Charlotte, chances are you’ll run into construction.

But new projects are causing major problems for one Queen City neighborhood, where people say the drivers are flying through the detours in the area.

“Kenilworth, right ahead of me,” said Alex Stewart.

If Alex looks around, he’s surrounded.

“Then, Dilworth Road East was closed off,” remembered Alex.

Between the trees in the Dilworth neighborhood, there are plenty of orange signs. Construction is happening all over the area.

“I would say it’s quadrupled the amount of cars coming through here, particularly after work. It can be just cars stopped here because it’s so crowded,” said Alex.









Construction has pushed drivers down roads like Buchanan, the residential street Alex and his family live on.

“Big trucks have run out of room and they’ve killed the grass,” Alex pointed out.

He said the speed limit in the area is 25, but that hasn’t stopped people from going 40 and up.

“You can always feel the wind blowing by,” said Alex. “I have people honking at me constantly because you have to cross the street to get to a specific area.”

He goes on walks twice a day with his dog and his baby girl.

“I would say seven to eight times a week cars are too close to me or wind’s blowing in my face because the cars are going so fast,” said Alex.

He said, he called the city and asked for a speed bump to be put on Buchanan, but he was shot down.

“I would have liked for them to at least considered it without my phone call just being flat out rejected,” said Alex.

Queen City News reached out to Charlotte city officials on Monday, asking if they’d consider installing a speedbump on Buchanan. City officials got back to us, writing that back in 2019 they looked at adding a speedbump to Buchanan, but it didn’t meet the criteria at the time.

However, it can be looked at again since two years have gone by. They said CDOT is continuously receiving requests for evaluation and the City Council is currently evaluating the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Policy.

Alex said, he knows Charlotte is growing fast, but maybe drivers could stop going so fast.