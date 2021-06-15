Charlotte pediatricians seeing uptick in RSV cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The CDC has issued a warning about a respiratory virus on the rise especially in children, and it’s not COVID-19.

Normally RSV or Respiratory syncytial virus is more prevalent in the fall and winter, but this year there is a delayed outbreak, and doctors say that’s because COVID protocols are being relaxed.

“We weathered the pandemic storm pretty good, had a couple of scares, but everybody always tested negative,” said Bill Deforest, a parent.

Now there is one more thing Deforest has to worry about, and it’s not COVID.

“With the world shut down for the past year, 18 months or so, it’s limited the non-COVID-related viruses and illnesses out there,” said Deforest.

But now that things are opening back up, people aren’t social distancing as often, and mask requirements are being lifted, doctors at Novant Health say they’re seeing an uptick in the number of RSV cases.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last year, we’ve learned that there’s no cure for viruses, they show up, they beat you up, and then they resolve,” said Dr. Sumon Bhowmick of Novant Health Pediatrics Waverly.

RSV can be especially serious for children and older adults.

“Even though, we deal with kids, we also deal with grandparents and they’re somebody we want to make sure they feel comfortable picking up their infants from the daycare and play groups,” said Dr. Bhowmick.

Symptoms of RSV in younger infants include irritability and poor feeding, and for older infants and children symptoms include a runny nose and a decreased appetite one to three days before a cough develops.

And the best way to avoid the spread of RSV is to do those things we all know well–hand-washing, wearing masks and staying home when you’re sick.

Doctors say they have seen an increase in other illnesses like stomach bugs, but not the flu.

However, they’re interested to see what happens once flu season rolls around again in the fall, if the numbers stay down, since COVID protocols have now been lifted.