Man suspected of impairment fatally struck on Beatties Ford: CMPD

CMPD says a pedestrian who is suspected of impairment was struck after entering a roadway Saturday night on Beatties Ford.

Officers responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle car accident near 1900 Beatties Ford Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. A pedestrian was found struck by a vehicle that was being operated by Shawn-Dale Ashley, 24. Jamal McCullough, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene.

an initial investigation showed McCullough entered the roadway inside a crosswalk that is not at an intersection, but rather a mid-block when he was struck. The traffic control light had not been activated prior to McCullough entering the roadway.

Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors for Ashley, however, impairment is suspected for McCullough and test results are pending.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES