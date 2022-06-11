CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian that was struck in an east Charlotte collision on May 29 has died, according to CMPD.

Laura Swartz, 59, was identified as the woman killed in the crash.

Police say the collision happened around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive near Central Avenue.

Investigation revealed Swartz was crossing the northbound travel lanes of Eastway Drive when she was hit by a car traveling north.

Swartz was then rushed to the hospital by MEDIC, where she later died on June 7 from injuries she sustained.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated for impairment by officers and was not impaired.

This is an active investigation and CMPD urges anyone who witnesses the collision to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.