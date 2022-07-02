CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed crossing the street in east Charlotte Friday, July 1, according to CMPD.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on the 3600 block of N Sharon Amity Road near Central Avenue.

Police say the victim was crossing the street within a crosswalk and was hit by a 2014 Nissan. When police arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man on the road.

MEDIC pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The driver of that Nissan, Leslie Haney, was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Impairment and speed were contributing factors in the crash, CMPD says. It’s unknown if the victim was impaired, but a toxicology report is pending.