CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 in the 5000 block of North Tryon Street.

Multiple CMPD patrol units and Medic have responded to the scene.

Both directions of North Tryon Street at Bingham Street remain temporarily closed at this time.

No word if the driver remained at the scene.

This is still a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.