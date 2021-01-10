Pedestrian fatally struck off East Independence

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed late at night on Saturday by a vehicle in east Charlotte, authorities said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday near 4800 East Independence Blvd. A pedestrian was found suffering life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed James Benton Jr., 39, was driving his car and struck the pedestrian, who was not in a marked crosswalk, the police report indicated. Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors although toxicology results are pending. Benton was wearing a seatbelt.

This remains an active investigation.

