CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You could soon be paying more to park in the Queen City.

Under the Charlotte City Manager’s proposed 2023 budget, the hourly parking rate would increase, and parking would no longer be free in Uptown and South End on the weekends.

The parking rate in Charlotte hasn’t changed since 1997.

“Most definitely it’s a deterrent to pay for parking,” said Charlotte resident Sharese Leggette. “Paying for parking during the weekend shouldn’t be acceptable at all.”

Under the city manager’s proposed 2023 fiscal year budget, the hourly parking rate would increase from $1 to $1.50.

“If we are going to have to pay, it should be $1,” said Leggette. “No raising of 50 cents, it’s already hard enough with COVID and all of that.”

“You know, it’s a lot cheaper than Philly, New York, and Washington, D.C.,” said Charlotte resident Josh Diaz. “So, I think we’re doing alright.”

Increasing the parking rates and adding a parking fee on Saturdays would generate an additional $700,000 for the city.

“Free parking on the weekend is optimal,” said Leggette. “It’s the time most people go out, it’s the time tourists are out, and this is the time tourists can spend money at restaurants rather than spending money on parking.”

According to the proposal, adding paid parking would promote turnover to support businesses and encourage more people to utilize public transportation.

“I think a lot more people will be using the light rail,” said Charlotte Resident Lennon Caldwell.

“I don’t expect to park for free,” said one South End resident.

“That would be a little bit of an adjustment,” said Charlotte resident Kristen Coughlin. “Because on the weekend, it’s nice to be able to do that for free.”

As a growing city, it’s a price we may have to pay come July.

“A few cents here and there should be okay,” said Diaz.

“It’s one more thing that adds to the bill,” said Coughlin. “But I guess I get it with the city growing the way it is.”

If the proposal is approved as is, it would go into effect on July 1.