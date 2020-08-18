Parents of students with special needs concerned about remote learning

Parents of special needs students reached out to Fox 46 worried that their students are being left behind because of school districts’ plans to do all online classes.

“I get a little frustrated when I do my work. I just try my best and get my grades up,” said 12-year-old Daeshon Glanton.

He has gone “back to school” at home. Like all CMS students, Daeshon can’t go to the school building to learn because of the pandemic, but unlike other students, Daeshon has special needs.

“He’s used to having someone there to help him through his school day, he’s a hands-on learner, he has autism. That’s the way he learns, and he doesn’t have that right now,” said Daeshon’s mom, Marissa.

Marissa is frustrated and says there’s not yet a specific plan for her son to learn in a remote setting.

“Why are we making a plan now when we’re in the second day of school? This should have been done before school started.”

Marissa isn’t the only parent who’s upset.

“The first couple days have been a disaster as far as I’m concerned,” said parent Bob Kern.

Kern has a 17-year-old student with special needs at a Cabarrus County high school.

“He had a little bit of a breakdown today, he started crying, very sad, he misses school, he misses being with other classmates.”

Like CMS, the school board in Cabarrus County also made the decision to do all remote learning for the start of the school year.

Bob says the decision is especially bad for students with special needs who not only learn better in-person but also need the interaction.

“They’re equipped to be around others, and they’re not equipped to be sitting behind a computer on a screen and it’s not in their nature, and I wish the district would realize that.”

Cabarrus County Schools sent the following response to Fox 46:

Cabarrus County Schools has created an informational guide for parents about how the district will approach ensuring that Individualized Education Program (IEPs) are delivered under each of the return-to-school options (virtual learning, blended learning and in-person). This information is posted on the CCS Exceptional Children’s (EC) website and was emailed to parents of students with disabilities.

Students with disabilities are general education students first. The supports and specially designed instruction put into place for students with disabilities is outlined in each students’ IEP. EC teachers and service providers have been trained and are working directly with parents and IEP teams to outline services for each individual student and put into place the supports and instruction each student needs to be successful under all learning conditions.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent Fox 46 the following letter, which the district says was sent to parents of students with special needs:

Dear Families,

Thank you to the many of you who attended the “EC Back to School for Families webinar” yesterday! We hope you found the information helpful. We have posted the recording and the presentation (with clickable links) on the CMS EC Website for anyone who would like to see what was shared.

Additionally, I would like to share a few updates with you:

In-person evaluations for eligibility : As a point of clarification, please know that our plan for in-person evaluations relates to eligibility for special education services overall. School staff will contact you if your child is in the process of receiving an evaluation. The evaluation process is separate and apart from the determination of in-person services during remote learning.

: As a point of clarification, please know that our plan for in-person evaluations relates to eligibility for special education services overall. School staff will contact you if your child is in the process of receiving an evaluation. The evaluation process is separate and apart from the determination of in-person services during remote learning. In-person instruction : Starting August 17th, your child will receive his or her EC services via remote learning. Remote learning will continue until in-person services are implemented. We are working through the next steps outlined in our plan to determine the appropriate time for implementation.

: Starting August 17th, your child will receive his or her EC services via remote learning. Remote learning will continue until in-person services are implemented. We are working through the next steps outlined in our plan to determine the appropriate time for implementation. Remote Learning Plans: This year remote learning is required in addition to the IEP. The remote learning plan is designed to explain how your child’s IEP will be delivered in a remote environment. First, your child’s teacher must get the year started and gather information on your child’s current level of performance. Then, your child’s teacher will contact you to develop this plan. The Remote Learning Plan template is linked here for your review.

This year remote learning is required in addition to the IEP. The remote learning plan is designed to explain how your child’s IEP will be delivered in a remote environment. First, your child’s teacher must get the year started and gather information on your child’s current level of performance. Then, your child’s teacher will contact you to develop this plan. The Remote Learning Plan template is linked here for your review. Resources : In our presentation, you will see information about resources that are available through the CMS website. We are also excited to share that we have developed a new EC Parent & Community Outreach page to help streamline resources (https://sites.google.com/cms.k12.nc.us/cms-ec-families/home) with Parent FAQs, Help with Technology, Resources for Learning at Home, Dates and Recordings of our Virtual Family Nights, Community Resources, and more. Be sure to check it out.

: In our presentation, you will see information about resources that are available through the CMS website. We are also excited to share that we have developed a new EC Parent & Community Outreach page to help streamline resources (https://sites.google.com/cms.k12.nc.us/cms-ec-families/home) with Parent FAQs, Help with Technology, Resources for Learning at Home, Dates and Recordings of our Virtual Family Nights, Community Resources, and more. Be sure to check it out. Mini Training Sessions: We know that there are many topics related to students with disabilities that you are interested in learning more about. Very soon, you can expect to receive information from us about the launch of “mini sessions”. Sessions will be 30-60 minutes in length and focus on specific strategies or topics suggested by parents and staff. Stay tuned for more information!

If you have questions, you should first reach out to a staff member at your child’s school. If you continue to have questions after speaking to a staff member at your child’s school, please contact Elaine Jones, EC Parent Liaison, at 980-343-9423 or via email at elaine.jones@cms.k12.nc.us.