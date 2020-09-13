Parents of killed children, march to end gun violence

CHARLOTTE, NC. – An emotional 2020 has shown how gun safety education can save a life.

So far in 2020, 85 people have been killed, some being as young as 2-years-old.

Parents and loved ones who have already lost their children/family member to gun violence are stepping into communities to spread the message, ‘Stop Killing Our Children.’ They’ve been at it for a year now.

“All the problems started in the late 90s, mid 90s, when they started cutting all the funding to the programs. Boys and Girls programs,” said Thomas Vinson, whose son Javion Sanders was killed back in April. “The children have nothing to do. When you have nothing to do, an idle mind is the devil’s playground.”

While these parents walked through the Grier Heights neighborhood Saturday, they were meet with honks, raised fists and peaks out the window.

Right alongside them was Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, “As long as breath in my body, I will walk with these families. I will learn from these families, but most of all, I will love these families. It’s like a family when you come out, but you have to come out regularly to feel that.”

Lucille Puckett, who lost her son in 2016, feels the same way. She wants to see more elected officials like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, stepping to the forefront and condemning gun violence.

“This is a callout, this is a challenge even for the mayor. Step up! Step out! Be more visible! Be more vocal in reference to the crime going on in your city! This is your city!”

The group also wants to see more educational programs for children and gun education.

They plan to march again Saturday, September 26 on Dr. Webber at Noon.