Pair of 20-year-old’s charged with last week’s murder near Monroe Rd.

Charlotte police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation that began last week not far from Monroe Road.

Kareem Johnson, 22, has been charged with murder and Antonio Lawrence, 20, has been charged as an accessory.

Kareem Johnson has been charged with a murder that occurred last week near Monroe Road. (CMPD)

Officers responded to calls around 1 a.m. last Wednesday near 3400 Oak Arbor Lane to an apparent assault.

A man, later identified as Oscar Steele, 31, was found a parking lot shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led detectives to Johnson and Lawrence, who were found hiding in Arkansas. Both suspects are waiting to be extradited back to North Carolina.

