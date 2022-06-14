CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In a sea of business attire and briefcases in Uptown, Michael Sati is reminiscing about his days out of the office.

“I’ve used up almost all of my PTO this year already. I think it’s important that you take that time for yourself,” Sati said.

A recent survey published by Qualtirics shows Sati’s take on work/life balance is not universal across the U.S. workforce. The experience management company said on average, workers who did not use their PTO left 9.5 days untouched.

“Does that surprise you?” Queen City News Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked two women eating lunch in Uptown.

“Not really, primarily because I think from an early age in school, we are taught that attendance is really important,” Laura Snyder said while eating lunch in Uptown.

“Just generally, people don’t want to rock the boat and they don’t want to put their coworkers in a pinch or their boss in a pinch and look like they are not holding up their end,” Pursuit managing director Matt Hill said.

The director for the executive recruiting company based in Charlotte said in recent years there has been a growing trend of companies offering unlimited paid time off.

“How that policy is managed and enforced is directly tied to the manager of those direct reports, not from the head of the entire company and so the policy is only as good as what is happening on the ground,” Hill said.

In 2013, now Charlotte-based LendingTree introduced ‘Responsible PTO’. It allows employees to take unlimited time off with the approval of managers.

“The more that we were watching our employees just grinding it out and not feeling like they could take the time off, or were too busy counting their days off, that was really getting in the way of what they needed to do for themselves,” LendingTree Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Olmstead said.

The company says on average, employees take between two and four weeks off a year.

Sati said he fully supports unlimited PTO, as long as employees get their work done.

“It says that you trust your employees enough to basically not eat up their time, but as long as they are getting their work done, let them have their time off because if they are talented enough, they are going to go to a company that is going to actually give them that time off,” he said.