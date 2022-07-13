CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owner of a Charlotte financial services business has been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

49-year-old Charlotte resident Joseph Octave was sentenced to more than three years in prison

Octave led a multi-million dollar tax fraud scheme as the owner of Kapital Financial Services, which had two locations in Charlotte. Employees were directed to file fraudulent tax returns and to not share any details with clients, documents showed.

Over $2.5 million was lost by the IRS and the business earned at least $700,000, filings stated.