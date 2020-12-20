Overturned fire truck during Sunday morning rain in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A Charlotte fire truck overturned Sunday morning during the inclement rainy weather.

It is unclear exactly what caused the truck to overturn at this time.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday near 5200 Sunset road in front of the Ferguson Plumbing Supply store and a QuickTrip as they were responding to a call.

Some damage was caused in the area as a result as the crash took down powerlines, telephone poles, trees, and shrubbery.

Other than officials saying the firefighters were banged up, no major injuries have been reported and CMPD is investigating.

