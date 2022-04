CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least 40 firefighters responded to a Charlotte trampoline park fire Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials tell QCN the fire started in a foam put inside Defy Extreme Air Sports on the 8100 block of University City Boulevard near Target.

No injuries were reported and it took about 30 minutes to control the fire.







Officials estimate about $50,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.