Grand Return: Charlotte Symphony sees 1st live, in-person audience since May 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 476 CHARLOTTE) – Music is in the air once again in the Queen City.

Friday was opening night for the Charlotte Symphony’s performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

For the last 19 months, the symphony orchestra has been forced to perform to virtual audiences.

Opening night was the first time the Symphony has performed in front of this many people since March 7, 2020.

“It really is emotional. To be back here performing live to a live audience. I think it’s touching people very deeply,” said CEO David Fisk.

The night the musical world shut down, according to Fisk, was March 13th.

The symphony was supposed to host Star Wars: Live in Concert.

“Everything shut down. Like pulling a plug. And then we just picked ourselves up and waiting until we found out what we could do,” said Fisk.

There are some COVID protocols to be aware of before you come to the Knight Theater.

Masks are required indoors at all times.

Audience members must also bring their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test.

“I think the size of the audience demonstrates that they’re all comfortable because of those protocols,” Fisk said.

“And it’s very important that we keep adhering to that until the level of infections are way down.”