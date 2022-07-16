CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – About 20 vendors came out to the temporary location near First Ward Park Saturday afternoon.

As money exchanged hands, vendors say they felt a little relief that it’d be easier to feed their families with their money.

They hope the city will find a more permanent location soon.

“I love that I jumped on this cause it’s a prime location,” Derrick Summers said.

The new temporary spot for the open-air market was near First Ward Park on 7th Street in Uptown Charlotte.

Summers says there are more people in this area, which means there’s more opportunity to make money for his business. He makes handcrafted gemstone bracelets and necklaces to bring awareness to family homelessness.

He’s been looking for an excellent location to set up shop.

The reason?

The original open-air market was abruptly shut down almost seven months ago.

For months, vendors, many of whom are immigrants, have gone without any income from the market. The area was going to turn into a large mixed-use development site.

“There will not, after this Saturday, be another weekend that the open-air flea market is not operating in Charlotte; that is our commitment,” Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bokhari said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Thaddeus Black was a former vendor at the central open-air market.

He owns “Trader Thad’s”; he buys, sells, and repairs tools. He says he’s glad councilman Bokhari pushed to find a new temporary location that could hold several vendors.

“A lot of those vendors out there, that’s all they did; they didn’t have a second job,” Black said.

Black feels like the uptown location is better than the Eastland Mall location.

“Look at the area that it’s in; everybody only comes down here if there’s an event at the stadium or something. Nah, now you can just come out, like say this is the actual spot oh no, every Saturday and Sunday, that’ll give people in those buildings to say you know what, I need to walk around. This will be their walk-around. No flea market is in the downtown area,” Black said.

It’s unclear what the future schedule will be like for vendors. However, vendors hope that the decision will be made soon.