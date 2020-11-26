One year later: Family searches for answers in University City homicide involving deputy’s son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It has now been more than one year since Nathaniel Isenhour died following a shooting in a University City parking lot.

While there have been efforts to get justice over the past year, his family said they are still waiting for someone to come forward.

Isenhour now rests at a gravesite not far from where he grew up, surrounded by little reminders of who the young man was and the potential he had for more.

Sonny Isenhour, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputy, and Sheri Walker have spent the last year mourning for their son and searching for answers.

“It’s been the worst year, by far, ever. It’s been a struggle every day. Every day we wake up,” said Sonny Isenhour.

On the night of November 25, 2019, Nathaniel was shot in a Harris Teeter parking lot in University City. CMPD said that he was taken to the hospital by a witness where he later died from his injuries.

Since then, police have releases some clues to the public, including a damaged car seen on a surveillance camera. A reward of up to $25,000 has also been offered.

But despite the new clues, there have been no arrests. The frustration from Nathaniel’s parents is evident.

“Just because we know there are multiple people out there that know exactly what happened,” Sonny Isenhour explained. “I’m kinda stuck until we get some resolution.”

Sheri Walker said she misses her son’s hugs and laughter.

“Nate didn’t deserve to lose his life,” she said. “I will spend the rest of my life fighting to get justice for him.”

CMPD is still taking tips on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE