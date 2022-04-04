CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is still at-large one year after a deadly shooting at a gaming arcade in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Thursday, May 13, 2021, around 1 a.m. at the Shark Tank arcade on Freedom Drive. Jaylon Webber, 22, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Webber was at the business for several hours and never left before being shot,” CMPD Homicide Detective Jonathan Dudley said Monday.

Police are asking anyone who frequented the establishment or who may have been there the night of to step up and communicate with them so they can find the killer. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information in connection to the man’s death.

Webber’s mother said her son leaves behind two young children.