Paramedics say they rushed a gunshot wound victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously injured in an Uptown shooting Thursday evening, according to Medic.

The incident happened on Montford Point Street and N Tryon Street near Brookshire Freeway.

Paramedics say they rushed a gunshot wound victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

QCN has reached out to CMPD for more information. Details are extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they become available.