CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been shot and killed Thursday evening in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.





CMPD officers and emergency personnel responded Thursday around 5:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue. One person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. QCN has a crew on the way to the scene.