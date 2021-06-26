Deadly shooting near The Plaza in northeast Charlotte Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Vanderbrook Road near The Plaza.

One person was declared dead on scene, according to medic.

Operations Command, the DA’s office, victim services, Crime Stoppers, CFD, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There are no mentions of an arrest or a motive given, and this remains an active investigation. CMPD says they are not currently looking for any suspects and have been communicating with all of the parties involved in the incident.