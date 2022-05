CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a serious wreck Sunday night in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire reported that the accident happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the corner of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road.

Medic initially reported that nine people were transported to CMC Main for treatment.

No word yet on the cause of the fatal crash. This remains an open and active investigation.