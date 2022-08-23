CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a northeast Charlotte shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road near North Tryon Street.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and, upon arrival, found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

