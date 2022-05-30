CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a south Charlotte car versus motorcycle collision Monday morning, according to CMPD.

Daniel Ujlaky, 74, the driver of the motorcycle, was identified as the man killed in the crash.

Ebenezer Mendez, 23, the driver of the car, was charged with misdemeanor death by a vehicle and unsafe movement.

Police say the collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the 200 block of East Woodlawn Road near South Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a damaged car, motorcycle, and Ujlaky and his passenger on the road — both suffering life-threatening injuries. MEDIC rushed the two to the hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m., Ujlaky died at the hospital from injuries he sustained.

After investigation, detectives determined that Mendez turned left in front of Ujlaky and the front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the car.

This is an active and ongoing case. As additional information develops this story will be updated.