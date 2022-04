CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in an Uptown shooting Sunday night, according to Medic.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard near Romare Bearden Park.

Medic says that person was rushed to the hospital.

I’m on the scene of a reported shooting in Uptown, right next to Romare Bearden Park in front of the 7-Eleven. Crime scene investigators have put markers out all over the street. Waiting to learn more. ⁦@Queen_City_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/p1MCB0SZed — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) April 18, 2022

The person’s condition is unknown and details are extremely limited.