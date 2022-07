CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others were injured in an overnight I-85 crash, according to MEDIC.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-85 southbound just before I-485 near Concord.

Charlotte Fire said the crash involved a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire. All northbound and southbound lanes were closed at the time of the collision.

As of 12:30 p.m., NCDOT is reporting that all lanes are open again.