One dead, 4 hospitalized in overnight crash in Charlotte

Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died and multiple others were injured Friday in a serious crash on southbound Interstate 85 near Sugar Creek Road.

According to Medic, four people were taken to the hospital following the incident that happened early Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of I-85 were closed while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

One person was killed.

