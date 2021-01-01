One dead, 4 hospitalized in overnight crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died and multiple others were injured Friday in a serious crash on southbound Interstate 85 near Sugar Creek Road.

According to Medic, four people were taken to the hospital following the incident that happened early Friday morning.

⚠️ Traffic ⚠️ Interstate 85 South will be temporarily shut down between Exit 43 and Exit 41 while CMPD and SHP investigate a traffic fatality. Please consider using an alternate route on your commute. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNc pic.twitter.com/R8NskTXM5B — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 1, 2021

The southbound lanes of I-85 were closed while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

One person was killed.

