CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to determine who started a fire at a vacant home on the 200 block of Yeoman Road in southwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, when firefighters arrived there were flames showing from the home. Thirty firefighters responded and were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

Update Structure Fire 200 block of Yeoman Rd; 30 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigations. https://t.co/Qh7IkmGn50 pic.twitter.com/41vO0KxiOU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 10, 2022

If anyone has any information that may aid arson investigators in this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.