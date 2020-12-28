Officers shot at while responding to armed robbery near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Officers were shot at by suspects after responding to a robbery call just outside of Uptown on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at an apartment complex near 700 Seigle Ave around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A victim told CMPD they were leaving their apartment when they were confronted by two suspects in a vehicle, and was held at gunpoint and robbed.

Police traced the use of a credit card and were able to locate the suspects, Jason Latta, 20, and Mykaylah Pratt, 18, in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle ultimately crashed on I-85 near Graham Street, north of Uptown.

The driver fled on foot and fired one shot at an officer. The gun was also later determined to be stolen. Officers did not return fire.

K-9 and an aviation unit were able to track down the suspect who fled and arrest him.

Latta faces multiple charges including firing a deadly weapon at an officer. Pratt also faces multiple charges including robbery.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES