Responding officers in NE CLT overhear gunshots, find victim dead

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officers who were on patrol and overheard gunshots responded and shortly after found a deceased victim overnight Saturday.

Officials in the area responded after hearing gunshots around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near 1700 Finchley Drive in northeast Charlotte.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, the DA’s office, K9, victim services, crime stoppers, Medic, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.