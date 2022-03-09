CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer-involved shooting was reported Wednesday evening in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 9, in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road near a local motel.

Steele Creek officers say they were patrolling — searching for a vehicle that was reported for unauthorized use and taken off Farmhurts Drive. Officers identified a vehicle matching the same descriptions of the victim’s vehicle at an extended stay motel.

One officer matched the VIN to the car and others spoke to the two individuals in the car. When approached, one passenger left the car and the scene.

When officers attempted to detain the driver of the car, the individual tried to run over an officer.

That’s when the officer shot toward the driver. That driver drove off in a grey Ford Fusion.

Officers are actively looking for the individual and no arrests have been made.

CMPD said no officers were injured during the shooting incident.