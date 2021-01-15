Officer and Neighbor: Playing parent and psychologist to calm teens with guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sometimes, a police officer has to play both parent and psychologist while upholding the law.

Officer Andy Richards from the South Division is being recognized as CMPD’s Officer of the Month for getting to armed teen boys to calm down during an argument.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

“We were able to call their parents and have a very positive conversation about how they were going to discipline their children or how they’re going to handle their children in this situation as opposed to something that could have been a lot worse,” Officer Richards said.

CMPD said teen boys with guns leading to violence is one of the biggest issues facing the department.