Officer and Neighbor: From school psychologist to Officer of the Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46’s Officer and a Neighbor is putting a spotlight on one man’s career change.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is recognizing Officer Joseph Maresco from the University Division as Officer of the Month.

Maresco helped track down a dangerous suspect driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen handgun and a large amount of drugs in the car.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officer Maresco used to work for the Cabarrus County schools as a school Psychologist, before making the change for law enforcement.

I was big on mental health, I still am, but I thought there was some bigger calling for me,” Officer Maresco said.

Now he’s CMPD’s Officer of the Month.