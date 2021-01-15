Officer and Neighbor: From school psychologist to Officer of the Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46’s Officer and a Neighbor is putting a spotlight on one man’s career change.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is recognizing Officer Joseph Maresco from the University Division as Officer of the Month.
Maresco helped track down a dangerous suspect driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen handgun and a large amount of drugs in the car.
Officer Maresco used to work for the Cabarrus County schools as a school Psychologist, before making the change for law enforcement.
I was big on mental health, I still am, but I thought there was some bigger calling for me,” Officer Maresco said.
Now he’s CMPD’s Officer of the Month.