CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the star comedians from the hit TV show “The Office” was evacuated during a performance at a Charlotte comedy club due to an active shooter situation, he said on his Instagram account.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Comedy Zone at the AvidXchange Music Factory. Queen City News was on the scene.

Comedian Craig Robinson from “The Office” posted on his Instagram account that he was at the club when police came in and moved everyone outdoors due to an active shooter situation. He was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances, according to the Comedy Zone’s website.

Shooting prompts Charlotte comedy club evacuation

Robinson could be seen outside the Music Factory at the Big Time Rush concert, a Los Angeles-based pop band that was performing at the factory’s amphitheater.

Officers said a suspect had a gun and fired it inside the business. No injuries were reported and the unidentified suspect was arrested, according to the police report.

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” said a witness. “I’m glad it wasn’t fatal.”

Robinson’s final show is Sunday night at 7 p.m.