NYE, homicides expected to be discussed at CMPD weekly briefing

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — CMPD is holding its weekly news conference from its Uptown headquarters on Wednesday regarding current events in and around the Charlotte metro.

Coronavirus restrictions and a partial stay-at-home order are expected to be among the topics discussed. Under the current guidelines, businesses must stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and must be closed by 10 p.m.

The Queen City has seen a recent spike in homicides including four in the last 48 hours. There are 123 on record so far heading into the final week of the year, the highest number the city has seen since at least 1984, when records started being kept. 122 homicides were recorded in 1991.

