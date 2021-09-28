Novant: Nationwide nursing shortage hitting home right here in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health leaders have been responding to questions about a staffing shortage on top of other pandemic-related setbacks.

As industries face shortages, the nursing profession in North Carolina is hiring 15,000 workers.

Recent vaccine mandates are questionable to some, including one nurse who remains anonymous but tells Fox 46, it should be up to each individual to decide what to do in relation to the shot.

“We love our careers and we love our patients sometimes more than we love ourselves,” said the nurse.

The nurse says she has witnessed colleagues in the field quit or even be terminated because of the vaccine mandate. She says it’s unfortunate.

“I would encourage people to still stand on what you believe. If you feel it’s not something you want to do,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Priest from Novant Health says the organization’s policy is fair and protects workers and patients.

There are 175 employees not in compliance with the vaccine mandate as of September 28, 2021.

He says 99% of employees across the hospital system are vaccinated.

“What creates worse staffing issues is when team members get COVID and they’re out for longer periods of time so it’s really a balance but we feel really good about where our staffing is,” said Dr. Priest.

Novant’s vaccine policy for employees has been in effect since September 15.