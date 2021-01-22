Novant concerned about health officials ‘lack of transparency’ over vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Doctors at the second-largest hospital system in North Carolina have been complaining for more than a week about the volume of vaccines it’s getting from the state.

On Friday, Novant Health officials called the governor to criticize what they call a “lack of transparent, predictable and equitable distribution” of the COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow statewide rollout.

“Governor Cooper acknowledged the problem but no solutions were offered nor was there a commitment that a solution would be forthcoming,” said Novant Health spokesperson Megan Rivers, who said “several” health system representatives were also on the call with Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Novant officials say they are getting just four percent of the state’s allotted supply.

“We’re ready to go,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest. “We just need more vaccine.”

This week, Novant received 5,325 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Next week, it will get 5,075.

Compare that to other hospitals.

Atrium Health will receive 35,225 doses next week, according to state data. The hospital plans to vaccinate 16,000 people over the age of 65 this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Duke received 11,700 doses this week and will get 7800 next week, a spokesperson told FOX 46, and UNC Health received 11,875 doses this week and will get 10,175 next week.

Novant officials say the uneven distribution by the state is unfair.

“That number is disappointing and insufficient to serve the patients and the communities we serve,” said Priest. “We understand that there’s a limited supply. We don’t understand how the gap in allocation numbers can be so wide between healthcare systems.”

“We are especially concerned,” echoed Dr. Jerome Williams, Jr., with Novant. “Because we want to deliver care to our most vulnerable communities and in order to do that it requires vaccines.”

“We ask all of our community members to strongly consider,” Williams added, “strongly consider why we are receiving inequitable distributions of vaccine allocations.”

A week ago, state health officials announced it was partnering with Atrium to hold mass vaccination events in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties based on Atrium’s ability to administer a large number of shots.

Novant, which has 12 hospitals in North Carolina, wants to open six mass vaccination sites across the state and is talks with the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to utilize the Uptown venue.

Priest and others insist Novant has the infrastructure, capability and a plan to vaccinate 95,000 patients a week – if given the supply.

Cooper’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

“We want to be clear, Novant Health supports all healthcare systems and their mass vaccination strategies,” Rivers said. “We simply want to provide our patients access to these vaccines which equal hope for the communities we serve. For many, it is their last hope. The hope to see their grandchildren again, go to church, or escape the loneliness and isolation that goes hand in hand with this pandemic.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services previously said allocation is based on population. A spokesperson would not comment on Novan’t specific complaints or explain how allocation decisions are made. The NCDHSS said it received 120,000 doses for next week and a large portion of that is committed to mass vaccination events.

Cone Health based in Greensboro said it had to cancel 10,400 vaccine appointments next week after unexpectedly being told it will receive zero doses next week.

Novant Health Statement

“We did speak with Governor Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. Several health systems expressed their concerns over the lack of a transparent, predictable and equitable distribution of vaccine. Governor Cooper acknowledged the problem but no solutions were offered nor was there a commitment that a solution would be forthcoming. We want to be clear, Novant Health supports all healthcare systems and their mass vaccination strategies. We simply want to provide our patients access to these vaccines which equal hope for the communities we serve. For many, it is their last hope. The hope to see their grandchildren again, go to church, or escape the loneliness and isolation that goes hand in hand with this pandemic. Our state deserves a distribution process that is number 1 not number 38 and the health systems can make that happen if we are given the opportunity.” –Megan Rivers, Novant Health Spokesperson

North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services Statement

“Our local partners have been working tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people as quickly as possible under difficult circumstances. This week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, our state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply.

First, we worked to facilitate large-scale vaccination events, including two huge events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Panthers Stadium

Second, we worked with many providers to stand up special events and push to use up every first-dose vaccine they have.

Third, we asked local providers to aggressively schedule appointments.

Our partners stepped up. Hospitals, local health departments and other vaccine providers have been working as one team – Team Vaccine – on this shared goal. For the coming vaccine week beginning 1/27 we only have a 120,000 dose allocation to administer. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned to address the backlog. As a result, many providers are getting small allocations or zero allocations for the week of 1/27. We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly.

As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right.

We will make every effort to bring additional supplies into the state and appreciate the effort of providers to exhaust each week’s shipment quickly until supplies increase.” –SarahLewis Peel, NCDHHS Spokesperson

Cone Health Statement

“Cone Health will reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations for 10,400 people after the state unexpectedly said it will not supply first-dose vaccine next week to Cone Health. People with appointments through Monday, Jan. 25, will receive their vaccinations as planned. These are vaccinations scheduled to be given by Cone Health at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Those whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of the Cone Health vaccination waiting list and notified when their appointments can be fulfilled. “We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” says Cone Health CEO Terry Akin. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised. I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services called for all first-dose vaccines to be given by Jan. 25. Cone Health is on track to do exactly that through its major ramp up efforts, including at the Greensboro Coliseum, mobile vaccinations and in partnership with numerous churches and other community-based organizations across our multiple county area. The state assured Cone Health and other health systems that if the Jan. 25 goal was met, future vaccine shipments would be adequate to cover the following week’s scheduled appointments. “Completely contrary to the state’s prior commitment, we were shocked to find out late last night that Cone Health’s allocation for next week is zero”, says Akin.

People with appointments to receive a second dose will receive the vaccine as planned.

As a result of the undependability of the vaccine pipeline from the state, Cone Health will no longer schedule vaccinations until vaccine is on hand. Regrettably, until further notice, this will cause uncertainty and longer waits for vaccination appointments. We deeply apologize to our communities for this development.

Cone Health will keep the community informed of further developments.”