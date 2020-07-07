‘Not one.’ Zero witnesses so far in Beatties Ford deadly shooting, CMPD says

On Tuesday the fathers for two of the victims in last month’s deadly mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte spoke with the media and pleaded for help in finding the suspects who killed their children.

CMPD was also in attendance and expressed its frustration that out of the 300 to 400 people who were in attendance at the event, not a single person has come forward as a witness.

“We are better than this as a community,” the major for the Criminal Investigations unit Rob Dance said while also expressing his anger.

“I know there’s someone out there who saw something, who knows something,” said Kenneth Stevenson, whose son Dairyon was gunned down. Mr. Stevenson said his son had just received his truck driver’s permit and that he was a father himself.

Jamaa Cassell was one of the victims in last month’s mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. On Tuesday his father pleaded for more information from the public. (Credit: CMPD)

Charles Billings lost his son Jamaa Casell, who was 39 and had seven children. “The hardest thing I had to do was go and tell my grandkids they lost their father,” Billings said. Billings said his son also was recently hired as a truck driver.

In an emotional plea, Billings looked into the camera and expressed his anger. “You might not like these words right here but don’t tell me a bunch of bulls–t. Black-on-Black crime? Black lives matter? Show me. When is it gonna stop? Until we stop and start helping each other, it’s not gonna never stop. To me it’s like a new slavery.”

The mass shooting on June 22 occurred during an unofficial Juneteenth celebration in connection to an event that began two days earlier. Police say more than 181 rounds of ammunition were fired and that there had to be multiple shooters and multiple guns, judging from the evidence that was collected. Three people were fatally shot and one victim died after being run over by a car that was fleeing the scene.

Dairyon Stevenson was one of three people who were shot and killed during a block party last month. On Tuesday Dairyon’s father Kenneth called on witnesses to help find his son’s killer. (Credit: CMPD)

Dance said it’s impossible that nobody saw the shooters.

“You’re talking about hundreds of people, multiple shooters. Hundreds of rounds were fired where kids were on the sidewalks with their parents. And we have not had a single witness come forward. It’s ridiculous, it’s unacceptable.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

