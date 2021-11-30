‘Not going to stop us.’ Artists react to vandals in Charlotte’s Belmont community

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Belmont Neighborhood mural was vandalized over the weekend.

Artist, Rosalia Torres-Weiner, said someone took a permanent marker and wrote all over the mural she created off of Seigle Avenue.

It’s not always obvious, but once you start looking for it, it’s everywhere.

“I thought it would be a good message, because that’s what they wanted, history and a good message.”

Art has inspired Rosalia Torres-Weiner for all her life. She’s been painting colorful, beautiful murals all over Charlotte for the last decade.

“Of course I was disappointed and I have been doing this for more than 10 years,” said Rosalia.

For the first time ever, one of her murals was vandalized.

“First thing I asked them, is do you know what they use? Because it depends what they use because you have to use different products,” said Rosalia.

Someone had taken a permanent marker to her mural in the Belmont neighborhood and wrote curse words and phrases all over the artwork.

“People don’t know that it’s just paint, and we can fix it, we can paint again,” said Rosalia.

Rosalia and volunteers spent a few hours creating a new mural, with just a tiny bit of the vandalism left behind, leaving the word ‘rain-washed’ right above a new painting of her mother.

“I like faces, I still want to paint faces, and call the faces of our community, so I started with the first one with my mom,” said Rosalia.

There’s a reason why art is everywhere.

“A guy with a sharpie, that’s not going to stop me at all,” said Rosalia.

Art has a way of adapting and lasting, no matter what happens.